To the Editor:
I am writing to inform the community of an outstanding builder in Greenville. My husband and I had our home built two years ago in the Ellis Farm subdivision by Scott Ellis. The quality and construction is superb.
The entire experience, from beginning to end, was great. Scott Ellis was helpful, friendly knowledgeable and never had a lack of time to answer any questions or concerns,
Even now, when there is a problem to solve or an inquiry as to how to do “this or that,” Scott answers our calls. He takes time to help “old customers.”
Scott is a busy man, developing Stonewood Estates. He always waves and greets my husband me when we see each other,
In my opinion, it’s not about the money exchanged years ago. It’s about a man wh0 knows past, present and future involves customer service and the friendship built along the way.
Thank you Scott.
Margaret and James Thomas
Greenville
