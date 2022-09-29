DENTON — Wolfe City junior Caden Thurman finished a close second of 235 runners in the elite division of the Garmin Mile Split Texas Cross Country Invitational Meet.
Thurman, who won state in the Class 2A 1600-meter run in the spring, ran against runners from much bigger schools.
He was nipped at the finish by James American Horse of Bentonville, Arkansas. American Horse ran the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 32.00 seconds. Thurman ran a 15:32.10.
Thurman, who was second last fall in the 2A state cross country meet, has also finished third in the elite division of the Lucas Lovejoy meet with a 15:23.94, and won the Wolfe City Invitational in 18:16.60.
Wolfe City, running without Thurman, placed 17th of 29 teams in the open varsity division at the Garmin meet. Angel Olivera was 34th in 17:5.74 to lead the Wolves; followed by teammates Raul Martinez, 67th in 18:28.8; Austin Campbell, 141st in 19:24.0; and Anthony Aldana, 153rd in 19:37.5;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.