ALBA — The Wolfe City Wolves claimed their District 6-2A-I football opener 27-20 on Friday over Alba-Golden.
The Wolves rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns as they improved to 2-1 for the season.
Tony Jones led the Wolfe City rushers with 85 yards and two TDS on 12 carries.
Ben Cagle ran for 55 yards and one TD on four carries.
Caden Edwards rushed for 35 yards and a TD on eight carries and was 4-of-9 passing for 133 yards.
Jarronn Daniels ran for 40 yards on 11 carries.
Jones caught two passes for 43 yards, while Cayden Herron caught one for 51 yards and Adin McDonald caught one for 39 yards.
Alba-Golden dropped to 3-2.
