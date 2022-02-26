The following are the polling locations in Hunt County for the March 1 political party primaries.
Note: Not all issues will appear on every ballot.
* Precinct 101: First United Methodist Church, 207 N. 4th Street, Celeste
* Precinct 102: Hogeye Community Center, 2272 W. FM 66, Celeste
* Precinct 103: Kingston Baptist Church, 4569 Highway 69, Celeste
* Precinct 104: Salem-Kinser United Methodist, 1315 Rees, Greenville
* Precinct 105: Love & Faith Fellowship, 1009 Rees, Greenville
* Precinct 106: Iglesia Bautista Ridgecrest, 5400 Joe Ramsey, Greenville
* Precinct 107: Crestview Christian Church, 5605 Wesley Street, Greenville
* Precinct 108: Park Street Baptist, 2505 Park Street, Greenville
* Precinct 109: Merit Baptist Church, 2576 Lake Avenue, Merit
* Precinct 110: Floyd Baptist Church, 4311 Highway 380, Greenville
* Precinct 111: Westview United Methodist, 6407 Sayle, Greenville
* Precinct 212: Innovation First, 6725 W. FM 1570, Greenville
* Precinct 213: Hunt Baptist Association, 5422 Highway 34 S., Greenville
* Precinct 214A: Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 E. Main, Quinlan
• Precinct 214B: Quinlan ISD Administration Building, 401 E. Richmond Ave, Quinlan
* Precinct 215A: Paradise Baptist Church, 3688 County Road 2170, Caddo Mills
* Precinct 215B: First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills
• Precinct 216: Union Valley Fire Station, 7965 FM 1565, Royse City
* Precinct 217: Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 FM 1565, Royse City
• Precinct 318: Prairie Valley Baptist Church, 2435 FM 513, Campbell
• Precinct 319: Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square, Lone Oak
* Precinct 320: Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber, 100 W. Highway 276, West Tawakoni
• Precinct 321: Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan
• Precinct 322: Grace Baptist Church, 1209 E. Quinlan Parkway, Quinlan
• Precinct 323: Cash Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 S., Greenville
• Precinct 324: The Oaks, 969 Jack Finney, Greenville
* Precinct 325: Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 S., Greenville
• Precinct 426: Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 FM 1563, Commerce
* Precinct 427: Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo, Commerce
* Precinct 428: First United Methodist Church, 1709 Highway 50, Commerce
• Precinct 429: Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive, Commerce
• Precinct 430: Ardis Heights Baptist Church, 2423 FM 118, Greenville
• Precinct 431: Neylandville City Hall, 2469 CR 4311, Greenville
* Precinct 432: Wolfe City Middle School Gym, 506 W. Hanna, Wolfe City
• Precinct 433: Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street, Greenville
• Precinct 434: Campbell Community Center, 115 W. Main Street, Campbell
