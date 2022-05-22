The following is a list of polling locations in Hunt County for Tuesday’s political party runoff elections.
Note: Not all races will appear on all ballots.
• Precincts 101, 102 & 103: First United Methodist Church, 207 N. 4th Street, Celeste
• Precincts 104, 105 & 106: Salem-Kinser United Methodist Church, 1315 Rees, Greenville
* Precincts 107, 108 & 111: Park Street Baptist, 2205 Park Street, Greenville
• Precincts 109, 110: Merit Baptist Church, 2576 Lake Ave., Merit
• Precincts 212,213: Harvest Bible Church, 4915 TX-34S, Greenville
• Precincts 214A, 216: Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 E. Main, Quinlan
• Precincts 215A, 215B: First Baptist Church, 2503 First, Caddo Mills
• Precincts 214B, 217: Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 FM 1565, Poetry
• Precincts 318,319: Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square, Lone Oak
• Precincts 320,321 & 322: Grace Baptist Church, 1209 E. Quinlan Parkway, Quinlan
• Precinct 323: Cash Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 S, Greenville
• Precincts 324, 325: Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 S., Greenville
• Precincts 426, 427, 428 & 429: Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo, Commerce
• Precinct 432: Wolfe City Middle School Gym, 506 W, Hanna, Wolfe City
• Precincts 430, 431 & 433: Reecy Davis Recreational Center, 4320 Lee, Greenville
• Precinct 434: Campbell Community Center, 115 W. Main, Campbell
