The following is a list of polling places for Saturday’s elections in Hunt County.
Note: Not all contests will be on all ballots.
• Precincts 101, 102 & 103: First United Methodist Church, 207 N. 4th Street, Celeste
• Precincts 104 & 105: Salem-Kinser United Methodist Church, 1315 Rees, Greenville
* Precincts 106 & 107: Crestview Christian Church, 5605 Wesley Street, Greenville
• Precinct 108: Park Street Baptist, 2205 Park Street, Greenville
• Precinct 109: Merit Baptist Church, 2576 Lake Avenue, Merit
* Precinct 110: Floyd Baptist Church, 4311 Highway 380, Greenville
* Precinct 111: Westview United Methodist Church, 6407 Sayle
* Precinct 212: Covenant Fellowship Church, 6600 W. FM 1570, Greenville
• Precinct 213: Harvest Bible Church, 4915 Tx-34 South, Greenville
* Precinct 214A: Quinlan City Council Chambers 104 E. Main, Quinlan
* Precinct 214B: Quinlan ISD Administration Building, 401 E. Richmond Avenue, Quinlan
* Precinct 215A: Paradise Baptist Church, 3688 CR 2170, Caddo Mills
• Precinct 215B: First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills
• Precinct 216: Union Valley Fire Station, 7965 FM 1565, Royse City
• Precinct 217: Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 FM 1565, Poetry
• Precincts 318 & 319: Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square, Lone Oak
• Precinct 320: Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber, 100 West Highway 276, West Tawakoni
• Precincts 321,322: Grace Baptist Church, 1209 East Quinlan Parkway, Quinlan
• Precinct 323: Cash Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 South, Greenville
• Precincts 324 & 325: Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 S., Greenville
• Precinct 426: Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 FM 1563, Commerce
• Precincts 427, 428 & 429: Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo, Commerce
* Precincts 430, 431 & 433: Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee, Greenville
• Precinct 432: Wolfe City Middle School, 506 W. Hanna, Wolfe City
• Precinct 434: Campbell Community Center, 111 W. MainSt., Campbell
