The following is a list of election day polling locations in Hunt County for the July 14 political party primary runoff elections.
Precincts 101,103 — First United Methodist, 207 N. 4th Street, Celeste
Precinct 102 — Wolfe City Middle School Gym, 506 West Hanna, Wolfe City
Precincts 104,105,109 — Salem-Kinser United Methodist Church, 1315 Rees Street, Greenville
Precincts 106,107,108 — Park Street Baptist Church, 2305 Park Street, Greenville
Precincts 210, 211, 212, 213 — Westview United Methodist Church, 6407 Sayle Street, Greenville
Precincts 214, 216, 217 — Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 East Main Street, Quinlan
Precinct 215 — First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills
Precinct 318, 319 — Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square, Lone Oak
Precincts 320, 321, 322 — Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan
Precincts 323, 324, 325 — Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South, Greenville
Precincts 426, 427, 428, 429, 432 — Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive, Campbell
Precincts 430, 431, 433, 434 — Reecy Davis Recreational Center, 4320 Lee Street, Greenville
