The following are the polling locations for today’s elections in Hunt County:
Campbell ISD Cafeteria, 409 West North, Campbell: City of Campbell
First United Methodist Church, 207 North Forty, Celeste: City of Celeste
First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills: Community ISD
Wolfe City Middle School Gym, 506 West Hanna, Wolfe City: City of Wolfe City, Wolfe City ISD
Lone ISD Administration Building, 8162 Highway 69 South, Lone Oak: City of Lone Oak
Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South, Greenville: City of Greenville, Mayor and Council 1,2 & 3
Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street, Greenville:City of Greenville, Mayor and Council 4,5 & 6
Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo, Commerce: City of Commerce, Commerce ISD
Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 East Main, Quinlan: City of Quinlan
City of Hawk Cove, 1585 Maria, Hawk Cove: City of Hawk Cove
Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 FM 1565, Poetry: Town of Poetry
