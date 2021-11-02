The following is a list of the polling locations for Tuesday’s elections in Hunt County. Note: Not all issues will appear on every ballot.
* Precincts 101 &103: First United Methodist Church 207 N. 4th Street, Celeste
• Precinct 102: Wolfe City Middle School Gym, 506 West Hanna, Wolfe City
* Precincts 104 &105: Salem-Kinser United Methodist Church, 1315 Rees, Greenville
• Precincts 106 &107: Crestview Christian Church, 5605 Wesley, Greenville
• Precinct 108: Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street, Greenville
• Precinct 109: Merit Baptist Church, 2576, Lake Ave, Merit
* Precinct 210: Floyd Baptist Church, 4311 Highway 380, Greenville
* Precincts 211,212,213: Westview United Methodist Church, 6407 Sayle, Greenville
* Precinct 214: Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 E. Main, Quinlan
• Precinct 215: First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills
• Precincts 216 & 217: Union Valley Fire Station, 7965 FM 1565, Royse City
* Precincts 319 & 319: Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square, Lone Oak
* Precinct 320: Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber, 100 W. Highway 276, West Tawakoni
* Precinct 321: Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan
* Precinct 322: Grace Baptist Church, 1209 E. Quinlan Parkway, Quinlan
* Precinct 323: Cash Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 S, Quinlan
• Precinct 324 & 325: Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 S, Greenville
• Precincts 426 & 432: Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 FM 1563, Commerce
* Precincts 427, 428, 429: Commerce City Hall, 119 Alamo, Commerce
* Precincts 430, 431 & 433: Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee, Greenville
* Precinct 434: Campbell Community Center, 1111 Main Street, Campbell
