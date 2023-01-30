By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
The Greenville Lions and Lady Lions' District 13-5A soccer and basketball matches that were scheduled for Tuesday were postponed until Thursday.
Greenville Middle School basketball games planned for Monday were cancelled.
The decision was made early Monday morning to postpone the games due to the threat of inclement weather. The Greenville Independent School District also had an early release on Monday. All GISD campuses and classes will be closed on Tuesday.
The Lions' soccer team was to play at home on Tuesday against Melissa. There had been a plan in place to play only a varsity game on Monday but those plans changed.
The Lions' soccer team is 3-2 for the season and 1-1 in 13-5A play after falling 3-1 at Lucas Lovejoy on Friday night. The Lions opened district play by beating McKinney North in a penalty-kick shootout.
The Lady Lions' soccer team was to play at Melissa on Tuesday. That game has been moved to Thursday.
The Lady Lions are 6-9-1 for the season and 0-2 in district play following a 6-0 loss to Lucas Lovejoy at home on Friday. Lovejoy is now 6-1-1 for the season and is tied with McKinney North for first place in the district at 2-0.
"They're a very good team," said Lions coach Chuck Malmros. "They went undefeated in district last year and they beat Melissa on Wednesday 3-0."
Paige Young scored two goals for Lovejoy against Greenville while Katie Manders, Callan Snider, LaineyPierce and Mia Reaugh also scored goals.
Malmros said he was proud of the Lady Lions' effort.
"They've been playing hard all year," he said. "We haven't given up."
The Lions and Lady Lions' basketball teams had their games scheduled for Tuesday at Sherman moved to Thursday. Both teams were off on Sunday with byes.
The Lions are 11-15 for the season and 2-5 in District 13-5A after dropping their last district game 67-39 to Melissa. They are tied with Princeton for fifth place in the district standings. Lucas Lovejoy leads at 8-0, followed by 5-3 Sherman, 5-3 Melissa and 4-4 McKinney North.
The Greenville Lady Lions are 3-23 overall and 1-8 in district play after winning their last district game 45-39 over Melissa.
