Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH) and Texas A&M University-Commerce are looking for volunteers to help pack Thanksgiving meal boxes for families in need.
The packing of the boxes will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 2501 State Highway 50, inside the building that served as the Northeast Texas Children's Museum's old location (and was originally Watson Cafeteria), on the A&M-Commerce campus.
On both days, volunteers will work two-hour shifts. Masks and other personal protective equipment will be provided and required.
Hunt County-area families in need of assistance registered to receive Thanksgiving meal packages in September and October and FISH plans to prepare about 700 boxes to fulfill the need, Assistant Director of Hunt County Shared Ministries Adam Beane told the Herald-Banner.
Those interested in volunteering for the food boxing can register online, at https://givepul.se/l17fro, or call A&M-Commerce's Department of Intercultural Engagement & Leadership at 903-468-3042.
Distribution for the boxes will be Nov. 21. Pickup locations will be in Greenville, Wolfe City and Commerce. FISH plans to mail instructions to families who were approved to receive assistance, explaining which distribution site they should report to.
In addition to providing Thanksgiving care packages to families on Nov. 21, FISH will also serve individual, hot and ready to eat, carry-out meals, from 10:30 a.m. until the food runs out, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at Clark Street Christian Church, at 1402 Clark St. in Greenville.
People who are elderly or disabled who would like prepared individual Thanksgiving meals delivered to them on Thanksgiving Day may call 903-455-3148 to make arrangements.
