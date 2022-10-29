Veterans will be honored across Hunt County and the surrounding area with multiple events scheduled, including the Veterans Day Parade, an air show and the laying of wreaths,
• The Laramore-Osborne American Legion Post 100 in Royse City is presenting a 40th Anniversary Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a Reading of the Texas Names event across three nights, Monday, Nov. 7 to Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Trinity Baptist Church, 300 N. Erby Campbell Blvd. in Royse City. Opening ceremonies are scheduled at 6:15 p.m. each evening, with the reading of the names between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Guest speakers are scheduled to include State Senator Bob Hall (USAF) on Nov. 7, Fate Mayor David Billings (USN) on Nov. 8, and McLendon-Chisholm Mayor Keith Short (USMC) on Nov. 9.
There are 3,4I9 Texans on “The Wall.” Each person/group signing up to read will be given a list of 30 names for a two-minute reading time. A list will be provided by this Tuesday.
Civic groups, civilians, fire departments, youth groups, police departments, political figures, and veterans are encouraged to participate.
Those wishing to sign up for a reading of the Texas Names can visit www.signupgenius.com/go/4090d4115a62da1ff2-40th
• The post is also planning to post flags and wreaths in honor of all veterans, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Approximately 20 volunteers are being asked to participate in the placing of flags at Royse City Cemetery, 800 Cemetery Rd. in Royse City and the laying of wreaths at Rest Haven Cemetery, 2500 Hwy 66 East, Rockwall.
• The Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary of Hunt County Veterans Day Parade is scheduled Nov. 5, with Nathan Chandler, Korean War and Disabled American Veteran serving as grand Marshall.
The parade will stage at 9 a.m. at the Farmers Market in downtown Greenville and begins at 10 a.m., proceeding down Lee Street until Wright Street, where it will turn left on Washington Street and then turn on Washington Street and disperses at the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center, 2801 Stuart Street. Parking will not be available at the Farmers Market. The DAV is looking for groups, businesses, and individuals to join in the event and is inviting floats, walkers, classic cars, church groups, schools, biker clubs, and sponsors to participate, along with volunteers to assist in helping organize the start of the parade. Additional information is available by contacting Sparkee at 903-259-2593 or John Turner at 903-217-7127.
• Majors Field, the City of Greenville municipal airport, is hosting a fly-in event celebrating eight decades of aviation.
The fly-in is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 5 The event is free and is scheduled to include antique warbird aircraft and multiple smaller aircraft on display.
Majors Airport, 101 Majors Road, is a city-owned airport five miles southeast of Greenville. Originally named Majors Field, it is home to L3 Technologies Mission Integration Division (MID), which performs aircraft modification. The airport is named for Lieutenant Truett Majors, the first Hunt County native to perish in World War II, and began operations on June 26, 1942, as a training center for the United States Army Air Forces.
Additional information on the fly-in is available by calling Ty Helton, Majors Field General Aviation Manager, at 903-457-3168.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.