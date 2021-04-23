UPDATE 4:25 p.m. Unfortunately, fans of the Hunt County Fair will have to wait one more day before they can enjoy all of this year's event has to offer.
Fair officials announced this afternoon that due to the inclement weather the fair and concert will be canceled for tonight. Anyone who purchased a ticket for tonight, their ticket will be valid for any remaining day of our the fair.
The gates and midway open at noon Saturday,and the National Weather Service forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high near 73 and north northwest wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.