The following are the results of the contested races included in Saturday’s elections in Hunt County.

Director, Caddo Basin SUD

Vote for None or One

Tommy Ellison 141 (34.06%)

Gene Martin 273 (65.94%)

Caddo Mills ISD Trustee

Vote for None, One or Two

Courtney Melton 247 (13.08%)

Kevin Mosher 403 (21.33%)

Jay Thomason 183 (9.69%)

Nanette Mulkey 640 (33.88%)

Ruben Terry 416 (22.02%)

Caddo Mills Independent School District Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $240,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for school facilities and land, ands levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For 874 (69.42%)

Against 385 (30.58%)

Caddo Mills Independent School District Proposition B

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $50,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for a baseball/softball complex and a football/soccer/track/band stadium at Caddo Mills High School and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For 810 (64.54%)

Against 445 (35.46%)

Mayor, City of Caddo Mills

Vote for None or One

Chris Davies 316 (100%)

City Council, City of Caddo Mills

Unexpired Term

Vote for None or One

Shawn Bentley 329 (100%)

City Council, City of Caddo Mills

Full Term

Vote for None, One or Two

Wally Leto 18 (3.45%)

Jerrit Judie 17 (3.26%)

Lori Howell 172 (33.01%)

Emily Delia 60. (11.52%)

Michael Reid 37 (7.10%)

Shereen Ellis 11 (2.11%)

Noah Harnick 17 (3.26%)

Justin Poppelreiter 132 (25.34%)

Michelle Butler 57 (10.94%)

City of Caddo Mills, Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.

For 287 (72.66%)

Against 108 (27.34%)

Campbell Independent School District Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $10,300,000 for school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and equipment of school buildings in the district and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

For 56 (20.22%)

Against 221 (79.78%)

Mayor, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Shaunna Cole 18 (100%)

City Council, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term

Vote for None, One, or Two

Kolton Phillips 18 (45%)

Kimetha Lyday 5 (12.50%)

Tyler LaFavers 17 (42.50%)

Community ISD Trustee, Place 4, 4 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Marc Stanfield 4 (100%)

Community ISD Trustee, Place 5, 4 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Jana Hunter 4 (100%)

Community ISD Trustee, Place 6, 4 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Sean Walker 4 (100%)

Shana Turney

Community ISD Trustree, Place 7, 4 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Randy McCuistion 4 (100%)

Deborah Anderson

City Council, City of Greenville, Place 3

Vote for None or One

Philip R. Spencer 86 (72.27%)

Kristen Ciara Washington 33 (27.73%)

Greenville ISD Trustee, District 2

Vote for None or One

Trena Stafford 49 (34.75%)

Anji Taylor 92 (65.25%)

City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 1

Vote for None or One

Rebecca Bernardi 56 (54.90%)

Stephanie Bishop 46 (45.10%

City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 3

Vote for None or One

Roger Vance 47 (45.63%)

Mark Beatte 56 (54.37%)

City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 5

Vote for None or One

Amanda Adkins 47 (45.63%)

Dotty Spence 56 (54.37%)

City of Lone Oak Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The reauthorization of local sales and use tax in the City of Lone Oak at the rate of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for the maintenance and repair of the municipal streets.

For 8 (100%)

Against 0 (0.00%)

Mayor, Town of Poetry

Vote for None or One

Tara Senkevech 207 (51.62%)

Haley Dennis 194 (48.38%)

Council Member, Town of Poetry

Vote for None, One, Two, Three, Four or Five

Chad West 188 (10.53%)

Jonathan Blake 186 (10.41%)

Mike Jaffe 312 (17.47%)

Ivy Campbell 182 (10.19%)

Jennifer McFarlane 101 (5.66%)

Patrick Smith 184 (10.30%)

Terry Fowler 232 (12.99%)

Tom Anderson 203 (11.37%)

Simeon White 198 (11.09%)

Quinlan Independent School District Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $25,000,000 of bonds by the Quinlan Independent School District for instructional facilities and transportation facility and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For 649 (65.62%)

Against 340 (34.38%)

Mayor, City of Union Valley

Vote for None or One

Craig Waskow 29 (100%)

Commissioner, City of Union Valley

Vote for None, One or Two

Alan Atwood 13 (24.07%)

Therasa Curtis 22 (40.74%)

David Kelton Fluker 6 (11.11%)

Dianna Lawhorn 13 (24.07%)

Mayor, City of Wolfe City 2 Year Term

Vote for None or One

Jamie Malone Moore 93 (100%)

City Council, City of Wolfe City, Full Term

Vote for None, One or Two

Amy Pickering 66 (40.49%)

Deana Williams 51 (31.29%)

Cassie Laverty 46 (28.22%)

Wolfe City ISD Trustee

Vote for None, One or Two

Chester Adams 99 (32.46%)

Brad Moore 58 (19.02%)

Charmayne Cherry-Scott 106 (34.75%)

Reneé Staley 42 (13.77%)

