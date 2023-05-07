The following are the results of the contested races included in Saturday’s elections in Hunt County.
Director, Caddo Basin SUD
Vote for None or One
Tommy Ellison 141 (34.06%)
Gene Martin 273 (65.94%)
Caddo Mills ISD Trustee
Vote for None, One or Two
Courtney Melton 247 (13.08%)
Kevin Mosher 403 (21.33%)
Jay Thomason 183 (9.69%)
Nanette Mulkey 640 (33.88%)
Ruben Terry 416 (22.02%)
Caddo Mills Independent School District Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $240,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for school facilities and land, ands levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For 874 (69.42%)
Against 385 (30.58%)
Caddo Mills Independent School District Proposition B
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $50,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for a baseball/softball complex and a football/soccer/track/band stadium at Caddo Mills High School and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For 810 (64.54%)
Against 445 (35.46%)
Mayor, City of Caddo Mills
Vote for None or One
Chris Davies 316 (100%)
City Council, City of Caddo Mills
Unexpired Term
Vote for None or One
Shawn Bentley 329 (100%)
City Council, City of Caddo Mills
Full Term
Vote for None, One or Two
Wally Leto 18 (3.45%)
Jerrit Judie 17 (3.26%)
Lori Howell 172 (33.01%)
Emily Delia 60. (11.52%)
Michael Reid 37 (7.10%)
Shereen Ellis 11 (2.11%)
Noah Harnick 17 (3.26%)
Justin Poppelreiter 132 (25.34%)
Michelle Butler 57 (10.94%)
City of Caddo Mills, Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.
For 287 (72.66%)
Against 108 (27.34%)
Campbell Independent School District Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $10,300,000 for school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and equipment of school buildings in the district and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.
For 56 (20.22%)
Against 221 (79.78%)
Mayor, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Shaunna Cole 18 (100%)
City Council, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term
Vote for None, One, or Two
Kolton Phillips 18 (45%)
Kimetha Lyday 5 (12.50%)
Tyler LaFavers 17 (42.50%)
Community ISD Trustee, Place 4, 4 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Marc Stanfield 4 (100%)
Community ISD Trustee, Place 5, 4 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Jana Hunter 4 (100%)
Community ISD Trustee, Place 6, 4 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Sean Walker 4 (100%)
Shana Turney
Community ISD Trustree, Place 7, 4 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Randy McCuistion 4 (100%)
Deborah Anderson
City Council, City of Greenville, Place 3
Vote for None or One
Philip R. Spencer 86 (72.27%)
Kristen Ciara Washington 33 (27.73%)
Greenville ISD Trustee, District 2
Vote for None or One
Trena Stafford 49 (34.75%)
Anji Taylor 92 (65.25%)
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 1
Vote for None or One
Rebecca Bernardi 56 (54.90%)
Stephanie Bishop 46 (45.10%
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 3
Vote for None or One
Roger Vance 47 (45.63%)
Mark Beatte 56 (54.37%)
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 5
Vote for None or One
Amanda Adkins 47 (45.63%)
Dotty Spence 56 (54.37%)
City of Lone Oak Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The reauthorization of local sales and use tax in the City of Lone Oak at the rate of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for the maintenance and repair of the municipal streets.
For 8 (100%)
Against 0 (0.00%)
Mayor, Town of Poetry
Vote for None or One
Tara Senkevech 207 (51.62%)
Haley Dennis 194 (48.38%)
Council Member, Town of Poetry
Vote for None, One, Two, Three, Four or Five
Chad West 188 (10.53%)
Jonathan Blake 186 (10.41%)
Mike Jaffe 312 (17.47%)
Ivy Campbell 182 (10.19%)
Jennifer McFarlane 101 (5.66%)
Patrick Smith 184 (10.30%)
Terry Fowler 232 (12.99%)
Tom Anderson 203 (11.37%)
Simeon White 198 (11.09%)
Quinlan Independent School District Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $25,000,000 of bonds by the Quinlan Independent School District for instructional facilities and transportation facility and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For 649 (65.62%)
Against 340 (34.38%)
Mayor, City of Union Valley
Vote for None or One
Craig Waskow 29 (100%)
Commissioner, City of Union Valley
Vote for None, One or Two
Alan Atwood 13 (24.07%)
Therasa Curtis 22 (40.74%)
David Kelton Fluker 6 (11.11%)
Dianna Lawhorn 13 (24.07%)
Mayor, City of Wolfe City 2 Year Term
Vote for None or One
Jamie Malone Moore 93 (100%)
City Council, City of Wolfe City, Full Term
Vote for None, One or Two
Amy Pickering 66 (40.49%)
Deana Williams 51 (31.29%)
Cassie Laverty 46 (28.22%)
Wolfe City ISD Trustee
Vote for None, One or Two
Chester Adams 99 (32.46%)
Brad Moore 58 (19.02%)
Charmayne Cherry-Scott 106 (34.75%)
Reneé Staley 42 (13.77%)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.