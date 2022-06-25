Ah summer . . . As I write this, yesterday was the summer Solstice, the “official” first day of summer.
I am still working on my “spring cleaning,” AKA the Neverending Story at my house, but I have learned to accept, that as a creative, I’ve got projects, I’ve got art in progress; I truly have piles of creativity waiting to happen.
Traditionally the change of season is honored by 108 sun salutations in yoga. It’s so stinking hot, I did one Sun Salutation and a bunch of faux Savasana (you yogis out there know what I mean). For those of you that don’t, to simplify, I laid on my mat and did nothing for a while. Just when my power surges (known to the general public as “hot flashes”) seemed to get under a bit more control, here comes the 100+ degree weather.
It is time for boob sweat weather. My friend Kirstin from Wisconsin and I referred to this phenomenon as “swoobies.” Be kind to servers are bartenders and DO NOT keep your cash in your bikini top.
My son and my beloved are both having to work outside in this heat and I worry about them a lot.
Recently I wrote an article about men’s health. This time of year is a dangerous one for all those who work out in the heat, man or woman. I encourage them to wear sunscreen, drink water and take magnesium.
Be aware what heat stroke looks like and understand the risk to your skin by over-exposure.
For those of you who exercise outside, please be sure to take extra precautions. Plan the best time of the day to go out. Check the air quality alerts. Wear sunscreen and bring water.
I highly recommend wearing a heart rate monitor and to slow down a bit from your cooler time of year training.
Also, this time of year please, please, please remember not to leave your children or pets in the car for any length of time.
I know people say “how can someone forget their baby?,” and I get it, but it happens. We all get distracted, we all get busy. Rather than criticizing others, just find a way to help yourself not be a tragic tale.
So welcome summer! I’m glad for the sunshine and for the time with family and friends over the season. I am working on yoga workshops and retreats over the next few months and would love to hear from those of you who would be interested in attending a workshop, going on retreat, or getting some coaching or bodywork one-on-one.
And remember, if you have fitness goals I can help you work toward them, but the first step in a healthy body is accepting and loving who you are and honoring yourself right where you are at. The only thing a “bikini body” means is owning a bikini and every body is fabulous.
Signs of heat stroke from Mayo Clinic mayoclinic.org
High body temperature of 104F
Altered mental state or behavior
Changes in sweating
Nausea or vomiting
Flushed skin
Rapid breathing
Racing heart rate
Headache
If someone is experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, call 911. Cool them while you wait for first responders by getting them in the shade and removing any clothing possible. Cool them with water, fans, ice packs- whatever you have available.
Talk to your doctor if there are contributing factors that put you at higher risk.
With that said, stay hydrated and health this summer! Yours in health!
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
