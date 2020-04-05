First, I write as an advocate against family violence, expressing my personal opinion and not as a representative of any agency or organization.
April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. Organizations like the Children’s Advocacy Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates and other child protection resources in the community work hard to protect the children of our county. I urge you to go to the websites for these agencies and others that provide services to children and families and learn more about what they do.
If you are truly concerned about someone’s wellbeing, say something. Be a part of the solution, mentor a child, be a foster parent, volunteer for CASA, and of course, most importantly, find ways to raise healthy children who learn discipline without abuse. During this time of extreme stress, child abuse has risen and these agencies are in need of donations more than ever.
Holistic wellness not only includes eating your vegetables and going to the gym, it includes having healthy relationships, emotional and spiritual health, it includes being free from abuse and harm. As a society, we need to come together to protect our children.
Raising healthy children is probably the single most impactful thing we do in the world. Not only do we hold the key in our hands to decide what the future holds, by the tools we give our children, but we have the power to influence stopping a cycle of abuse.
Texas is third in the nation on the number of child abuse cases investigated in the U.S. in 2017, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services data. Their website is
acf.hhs.gov/cb/research-data-technology/statistics-research/child-maltreatment.
There were 283,764 cases investigated, with 63,594 cases substantiated, 186 child deaths, and a public cost of lifetime economic burden of $235,787,452,992.
Ways you can help prevent child abuse
• If you are a parent, take good care of yourself, manage stress, watch substance use, handle any of your own traumas so you have the tools you need to parent. Build your own resilience.
• Take a parenting class. Children’s Hope offers free classes for Parenting, Abuse Prevention, Safety Instructions for raising children, and much more. Their number is 903-268-5799.
• If you know someone who is a new parent, a single parent, has a lot of children, has limited resources, or a small or nonexistent support system be the support system. Give them a night out, donate items the children need, bring them a meal. I promise you, small gestures of support and kindness go a long way.
• Connect parents with resources (food, utility assistance, church, counseling, healthcare)
• Volunteer for child advocacy organizations. Donate to the cause.
• Mentor a child.
• Find a way to nurture your child making special events and memories. This can be a simple as reading to them, taking them to the park, having family game night, teaching them how to do something you did as a child.
• Educate yourself on child abuse signs and statistics, learn what to look for.
• If you see child abuse — report it.
Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, offering yoga, personal training and corporate wellness programs in Hunt and Rockwall counties. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co orthrough LizJones.co.
