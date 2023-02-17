With the end of the filing period, the Greenville City Council election for Place 3 will be between incumbent Councilwoman Kristen Washington and challenger Phillip Spencer.
Incumbent Councilman Tim Kruse was the lone candidate to file for Place 4.
Early voting for the May 6 elections begins April 24-28 and will continue May 1 and 2 at the Hunt County Election Office, 2117A Washington Street.
On Election Day, the polling location for qualified voters in District 3 will be at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
