As Labor Day signaled the unofficial commencement of the 2024 campaign season, Hunt County residents find themselves in a unique position. On Nov. 7, they have the chance to exercise their democratic rights in a special election to fill the vacant seat in the state Legislature left open by the expulsion of former Rep. Bryan Slaton in May.
This election is not just about choosing a new representative, though. It's about shaping the future and direction of the district. The election carries significant weight as it is for the remainder of Slaton's unexpired term, meaning that whoever emerges victorious this November will likely face another electoral challenge right away in 2024. This underscores the importance of the election and the potential long-term implications it holds for the community.
Seven individuals have stepped up to the plate with six Republicans (Krista Schild, Brent Money, Jill Dutton, Doug Roszhart, Heath Hyde and Kenneth Barker) and one Democrat (Kristen Washington) vying for the opportunity to represent their constituents and each having their own vision for how best to serve the community.
With the election approaching, it's essential for all eligible voters to mark their calendars and be aware of key dates in the electoral process. The last day to register to vote in November is Oct. 10 so anyone who has not yet registered should do so promptly. In-person early voting commences on Oct. 23, providing a convenient option for those who prefer to cast their ballots before Election Day. For those considering voting by mail, the deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 27 with the final day for postmarked mailed ballots to be counted on Nov. 8 by 7 p.m.
This special election is an opportunity for Hunt County residents to have a direct impact on the future of their district. It is a chance to elect a representative who will listen to their concerns, advocate for their needs and work tirelessly to address the challenges facing the community.
So mark your calendars, stay informed and make your voice heard on Nov. 7 – it's your chance to help shape the future of Hunt County.
