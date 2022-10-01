Two women call out to us as we travel on our way, beckoning us to hear their words and heed their advice.
Their words begin the same, “Whoever is simple, let him turn in here!” But one woman leads those who follow into life; the other, into the very depths of hell.
That’s the picture of Proverbs 9: two women, two ways. One that leads to life, the other that leads to death. and how we tell the one from the other is the point of this book of wisdom literature, whose wisdom is as relevant for us today as it was nearly three millennia ago.
Human nature has not changed, therefore the nature of wisdom, of how to walk rightly in this world, has not changed as well.
Wisdom, as personified in chapter 8, was with the Lord before creation, there with God, rejoicing before him and in his world, delighting in the children of man. Wisdom knows the how and the why of creation, she understands how to live in this world because she dwells with the one who created and sustains it. Solomon uses this literary technique to show how intimately acquainted we should be with what it means to be wise. Solomon tells us before we do anything else to “get wisdom!”
Continuing this theme of wisdom as a woman, Solomon beckons us to cherish, prize, be loyal to, and love wisdom. Wisdom beckons to us as well.
In chapter 9, she invites us to dine. She built her house, prepared a feast, and sent her servants into the streets to call the children of men to come and eat.
Her food and drink are free, but once tasted, require us to leave our simple ways and live and walk in the way of insight.
The other woman of this book, Folly, also calls out to those who pass by, and begins with the same words, “Whoever is simple, let him turn in here!”
She, too, offers a meal. Hers is different. Instead of preparing a meal for us, she invites us to steal: “Stolen water is sweet, and bread eaten in secret is pleasant.”
Wisdom’s feast is free because it is a gift. Folly offers no such gift but encourages theft, stealing from the labor of another.
Given the two, why would anyone follow Folly instead of Wisdom?
Folly is seductive, as Solomon states. Her words please the ear and promise comfort and ease, they pull the one traveling on the way off the path and into her snares.
Because human nature is such that we often act without thinking and don’t realize our error until after the deed is done, the first nine chapters of Proverbs calls us to slow down and listen, to begin by fearing the Lord, which rightly orders our ways.
These first nine chapters set the stage, offering two ways to live in this world. It isn’t until chapter 10 that we begin to find what we normally think of when we hear from the Book of Proverbs. The book’s structure tells us to become intimate friends with Wisdom, eating at her table, giving her our ears, and dwelling at her side.
This book is much more than pithy sayings and deeper than the “Proverb a day” calendars give. It is more than mere intellectualism. The wise person begins with the fear of the Lord because it is what orders everything else. Wisdom, for us then, is like the sun. Not only do we see the sun, but by its light we see everything else. Wisdom illuminates the dark and uncertain things in life, showing us what we need and where we need to go. That makes this book less one of practical how-to’s and more an orienting (and often, re-orienting) of our disposition to consider what it means to walk in the way of Wisdom in this world.
When we eat with someone, or walk alongside them for a time, we learn much about them – who they are and what they love. This theme of walking and eating is not only constant throughout the Book of Proverbs, one can trace this line throughout both the Old and New Testaments. By walking and eating with Lady Wisdom – the personification of wisdom – one learns what to love and how to walk.
Similarly, in Isaiah 55, the prophet calls out to Israel to listen and heed the wise words of one to come: “Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you without money, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost!”
As Wisdom calls, so did Isaiah call for those to listen and intimately follow one who would offer the gift of life as embodied by food and drink.
Ultimately, we see this fulfilled in John 6, where Christ offers not simply food, but Himself, who is the manna from heaven. He is the “bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst.”
There are two ways to walk, two tables to eat from in this world.
When both beckon to us to stop and listen, Solomon asks us to choose wisely as to whose table we dine from.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3). He can be reached atj hamrick777@gmail.com
