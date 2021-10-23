The 4-3 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will try to extend a winning streak in football over 4-3 West Texas A&M today in Canyon.
The opening kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Buffaloes’ new 10,000-seat stadium that opened in 2019. KETR-FM (88.9) plans to broadcast the game.
A&M-Commerce has won the last six games over the Buffaloes and leads the series 20-14, dating back to 1923. The Lions whipped the Buffaloes 34-20 the last time these two teams played in 2019. Miklo Smalls was 18-of-28 passing in that game for the Lions for 214 yards and one touchdown.
Smalls went 8-of-10 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns during the Lions’ 58-0 homecoming victory last week over Western New Mexico and he snuck in twice from the 1-yard line for TDs. It was Smalls’ second game back from a knee injury. His touchdown passes went for 74 yards to Andrew Armstrong and 66 to Kevin LeDee.
Carandal Hale, the graduate student from Greenville, led the Lion rushers with 102 yards on 13 carries. Hale has topped the 100-yard mark in two games for the Lions this season.
A&M-Commerce’s defense set a program record with 10 sacks in the first half of last week’s game. Mustang quarterback Devin Larsen gained 47 yards rushing but lost 81 for a minus 34 net yards rushing.
Lion punt returner Dominique Ramsey returned punts for 62 and 56 yards for touchdowns though the 56-yarder was called back because of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
“We had three touchdowns erased off the board,” said Lions coach David Bailiff, who said he was concerned about the penalties. The Lions were flagged 13 times for 120 yards in penalties.
A&M-Commerce is tied with UT Permian Basin for third place in the LSC standings at 2-1 behind 4-0 Midwestern State and 3-1 West Texas A&M.
West Texas A&M has won its three LSC games by margins of 42-14 over Western New Mexico, 31-15 over Angelo State and 44-24 over Eastern New Mexico. The Buffaloes’ only LSC loss was 42-31 at UT Permian Basin in Odessa.
Quarterback Nick Gerber, a 6-1, 185-pound junior from Levelland, leads the West Texas A&M offense. Gerber is 98-of-172 passing for 1,464 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Gerber also ranks as the Buffaloes’ second-leading rusher with 183 yards and four TDs on 40 carries.
Khalil Harris, a 6-2, 200-pound sophomore from Frisco Heritage, leads the West Texas A&M rushers with 595 yards and five scores on 97 carries.
Noah Bogardus, a 6-1, 185-pound junior from Eastvale, California, has caught a team-high 26 passes for 442 yards and two TDs.
West Texas A&M is 3-1 at home this season and the Lions are 2-1 on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.