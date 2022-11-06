TERRELL — The Terrell Tigers stormed their way to a 51-21 victory over Greenville in the Lions' 2022 football finale on Friday night.
The game started an hour late due to thunderstorm activity and then the Tigers took advantage of the clearing conditions to storm out to a 51-7 lead with 11:23 left in the third quarter.
The Lions scored twice in the fourth quarter with a running clock to dent the final margin.
Greenville finished the season at 2-8 overall and 1-6 in District 7-5A-II play.
Terrell wound up the regular season at 5-5 and with the victory finished district play at 4-3. The Tigers will advance to the bi-district round of the playoffs against Texas High of Texarkana.
Micah Simpson returned to the lineup for the Lions after a two-game absence to rush for 69 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. He scored on a 26-yard run and a nifty 6-yard run as he avoided tackles by most of the Terrell defense, cutting back and then weaving in and out of defenders.
Simpson finished the season with 1,472 yards and 21 touchdowns on 177 carries. The senior also scored on a kickoff return and a couple of pass receptions.
Junior quarterback Anthony Johnson was 6-of-8 passing for 115 yards for the Lions, including a 66-yard touchdown pass to Kamron Neal. Neal finished with two catches for 77 yards and rushed for 19 yards on eight carries. Johnson ran for 27 yards on 12 carries. Simpson caught three passes for 23 yards and Noe Osornio caught a deflected pass for a 15-yard gain.
Terrell rushed for 226 yards and passed for 177.
Tiger quarterback Lindon Henderson was 3-of-6 passing for 129 yards, including touchdowns of 39 yards to Chase Bingmon and 65 yards to Terry Davis.
Bingmon threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Marquel Hambric and rushed for 77 yards on seven carries. Davis led all rushers with 117 yards on eight carries, including a 50-yard touchdown on the Tigers' first play from scrimmage.
Greenville defender Scott Brock stopped a Terrell threat in the fourth quarter with a fumble recovery after Davis returned a kickoff 97 yards to the Greenville 1-yard line.
The game pitted Lions' head coach Darren Duke against his former boss Marvin Sedberry Sr. Sedberry assists his son Marvin Sedberry Jr., who is Terrell's head coach. Sedberry Sr. coached the Lions to eight trips to the playoffs before joining his son on the Terrell staff.
