A man remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Friday, charged in connection with an early Thursday morning shooting near Quinlan that left another man injured.
Braden Cole Wainscott, 20, was being held Friday morning on one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. A bond amount was not immediately announced.
Wainscott had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking the appointment of a defense attorney.
At about 3:20 a.m. Thursday, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call of someone hearing gun shots outside their residence on Private Road 3801 in Quinlan. When the individual went out to investigate, a victim with gunshot wounds to the leg area was observed.
Deputies found that a 22-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. They determined through statements from the victim and witnesses that an altercation allegedly took place between the victim and Wainscott, who was later identified, located and taken into custody.
The victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.
Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.
