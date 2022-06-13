Recent Royse City graduate Nevaeh Zavala scored six points for the Texas All-Stars in the Faith 7 Bowl basketball game in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Zavala also pulled down three rebounds, recorded one steal and one blocked shot in the Texas Stars’ 88-68 loss to Oklahoma. The 6-footer was 3-of-7 shooting from the field.
Emma Kent of Levelland led the Texas stars with 19 points and MacKenzie Buss of Lake Dallas was next with 15 points. Lexi Purcell of Rockwall scored four points and recorded one assist.
Oklahoma spread the scoring around among Micah Gray (17), Darianna Littlepage-Bugg (16), Jordan Harrison (14) and Talia Pogi (11).
Oklahoma won the boys game 127-98 over the Texas stars. Ernest Young led the Texans and all scorers with 30 points and Makhi Dorsey fired in 26.
Eight of Oklahoma’s nine players scored in double figures led by Bradyn Hubbard with 24, Kevin Overton with 19 and Arzhonte Dallas with 16.
Zavala earned all-district, all-region and all-state honors this past season for the 33-4 Royse City Lady Bulldogs. She averaged 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4 % from the field.
Zavala has signed to play college basketball at High Point University in North Carolina.
The Faith 7 Bowl benefits the Faith 7 Activity Center that provides activities and training for challenged adults in the Shawnee area.
The bowl game name is from the Faith 7 NASA spacecraft, piloted in 1963 by astronaut Gordon Cooper, who was from Shawnee. The Faith 7 was in orbit for 34 hours, 19 minutes and 49 seconds, orbiting the Earth 22 1/2 times.
Oklahoma now leads the boys series 38-23 and the girls series 4-1.
Zavala is the second Royse City player selected to the all-star game in two years. Maci Bookout was selected in 2020.
