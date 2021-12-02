Wylie East stole the ball in the final few seconds to preserve a 46-43 non-district basketball victory over the Greenville Lions on Tuesday night in the Lions Den.
The Lions got a chance to tie the game after rebounding a missed Pirate free throw with 26.85 seconds left. The Lions called a timeout with 25.18 seconds remaining to set up a play at the end. The Pirates stopped the clock with 11.70 left with a foul and then Greenville inbounded the ball again.
But Wylie East’s Prince Olufemi got a hand on a Greenville pass inside the key and teammate Amari Griffin ended up with the ball as time ran out.
“We tried hitting our shooting guard on the down screen but they trapped it,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “He penetrated and tried to hit our power forward. Turnover.”
The game stayed close for the duration. It was tied at 4-4 after one quarter. The Pirates claimed a 37-29 lead entering the fourth quarter but the Lions closed the gap and then took a 43-42 lead when Micah Simpson scored on a layup with 2:13 remaining.
But the Pirates got a bucket from Amari Griffin to go back in front by a one and then another from Mo Merheb to extend the lead to 46-43.
Greenville lost a turnover but got the final scoring opportunity followed the missed free throw.
“They played hard,” said Williams, whose Lions dropped to 1-2 for the season. “Just got to be more disciplined on defense.”
Simpson led the Lions with 13 points, while Antwon Anderson scored eight and Degaryion Anderson added seven.
Griffin paced the 2-1 Pirates with 10 points, while Anthony Overstreet and Merheb both tossed in nine points.
Greenville will play next at the Princeton tournament, facing host Princeton at noon on Thursday and then Frisco Heritage at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Princeton is 1-3 for the season after beating Aubrey 64-43 on Tuesday. The Panthers dropped their first three games to Plano Prestonwood (54-43), Argyle (42-34) and Paris (55-48)).
Non-district basketball
Wylie East 4 16 17 9 —46
Greenville 4 13 12 14 —43
WE: Bryce Fluellen 1, Amari Griffin 10, Anthony Overstreet 9, David Timon 6, Mo Merheb 6, Adam Herod 9, Prince Olufemi 5.
G: Micah Simpson 13, Antwon Anderson 8, Tutti Davis 2, Xak Wylie 5, K.D. Johnson 2, Degaryion Anderson 7, Keaton Heard 6.
Records: WE 2-1, G 1-2.
Next games: Greenville vs. Princeton, noon, Thursday; Greenville vs. Frisco Heritage, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Princeton tournament.
Junior varsity boys
Wylie East 13 21 13 18 —65
Greenville 17 12 17 29 —67
W: Warren 28, Bagan 12.
G: Waller 15, Johnson 11, McCoy 10.
