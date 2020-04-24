After being closed for nearly two weeks over concerns caused by the coronavirus, the Wright Park Municipal Golf Course in Greenville is back up and running.
But with restrictions.
“Walking only,” said Bo Hartline, Wright Park’s golf pro. “For exercise. No carts. We’re going credit cards only. Three in a group, six feet apart. We’ve raised the pins so the ball doesn’t have to go in the hole. No electric.”
Golfers can pull a cart as they walk but can’t ride in one.
“We’ve been getting a lot of people that I didn’t know could walk that much,” said Hartline.
Hartline said business on the nine-hole course has been “so-so.”
“Not like normal,” he said. “We’re seeing some regulars. A lot more out-of-towners.”
There’s a list of the new rules posted near the front door of the clubhouse.
Among the rules are “no flag removal,” “no sharing clubs” and “no post round handshakes.”
“We’re glad to be back open,” said Hartline. “I don’t like this virus. Scared of it. I’m ready to hug somebody. My cat won’t let me hug it.”
Hartline, like so many other Americans, has been staying at home a lot.
“Friday night me and Carla (his wife) listened to bowling on the radio,” he said with a chuckle.
Hartline, who’s long been one of the top players in town, said he hasn’t played golf since July.
While the course is open for golf, there’s been some fitness enthusiastics visit the course for other reasons.
“A lot of folks think our cart paths are for jogging and bike trails,” said Wright Park employee Linden Gilmore. “It’s a golf course. It’s a dangerous place to be if you’re not a golfer and a jogger.”
Gilmore said he and Hartline politely ask the joggers to run some place else while the course is open for business from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
