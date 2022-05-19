WOLFE CITY — Tobin Thurman knew his son was serious about running when Caden decided in the eighth grade to give up all other sports and just focus on that one sport.
“When he came to me and said, ‘I don’t want to play football and I want to run,’ I was surprised,” said Tobin. “I was a football guy. It kind of defeated me a little bit.”
“He’s always been athletic,” said Tobin, who now coaches cross country, track and field and girls volleyball at Wolfe City. “He was always in football, baseball, basketball and track. He did everything. He found a passion for cross country and running. He’s trained ever since to be the best he can be.”
Caden Thurman’s focus on running helped the Wolfe City sophomore win a Class 2A 1600-meter state title this past weekend at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships in Austin. Thomas won in the time of 4 minutes, 22.00 seconds. His time was a school record and the fastest ever run by a Hunt County high school runner. It was also the fourth-fastest time by a 2A runner at the state meet.
He became the third Wolfe City athlete to win a state track and field title. Andrea Fuller won the girls triple jump title in 1979. James King won the 200-meter dash at state in 2008.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Caden. “It was kind of nerve-wracking at first. Once I crossed the line it was a blast.”
Caden’s fast time is worth noting because he still has two more years left in high school and because he’d been battling a case of bronchitis around the time of the state meet.
“I was still recovering,” he said. “I was taking medicine that day. I’m getting better.”
Thurman ran in third place behind Caleb Lengefeld of Hamilton and Abraham Morales of Brackettville Brackett through the first three laps. Those two runners had gone first and second in the 3200-meter run earlier that day.
Thurman passed both runners on the final lap to win by more than a second over Lengfeld. Morales finished five seconds back in third place.
When he looked up at his time on the scoreboard at Mike A. Myers Stadium, Thurman was a little surprised.
“4:22? We’re running that fast?”
The time didn’t surprise his father.
“I know he can go 4:15,” said Tobin Thurman. “He has a lot of potential to get faster. A lot of it has to do with his attitude. He’s a very, very self-conscious runner.”
Caden ran an estimated 50-55 miles per week training in track and field.
“In cross country I bump it up to 60-65-70,” he said.
Caden finished second to Morales at the state cross country meet in the fall, clocking a time of 16:20.6.
What are his goals for the future?
“Win some more state titles. Win cross country state, I haven’t done that yet. Break state records. I want to break the state mile record, maybe the state two-mile record. Definitely the cross country record and have some good college offers. Maybe go (NCAA) Division I.”
The 2A 1600 record is definitely within his reach. Thurman ran within 10 seconds of the 2A record of 4:13.84 set in 1975 by Ricardo Marquez of Sanderson.
He has some goals beyond high school, too.
“Hopefully I’ll have a real successful career in college and go pro. Maybe make the Olympic team some day.”
He’ll run against some of the top high school runners in the country at the Garmin RunningLane national championships on May 27-28 in Huntsville, Alabama.
