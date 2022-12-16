Darren Anderson is stepping down as head football coach and athletic director of the Wolfe City Wolves.
Anderson, who coached the Wolves to a 48-28 record and seven playoff trips in football, will remain with the Wolfe City Independent School District in administration and will continue to serve as AD until a replacement can be hired.
“I would like to thank the many coaches that helped build and maintain a winning culture within our program, the Wolfe City ISD and Mr. (Anthony) Figueroa (Wolfe City ISD superintendent) for providing this opportunity, and especially the student-athletes of Wolfe City for their time and devotion. I look forward to serving all the students of WCISD in my new role, and know that the athletic program will have continued success.”
Wolfe City won 18 district titles in 10 sports under Anderson’s leadership and qualified more than 40 athletes to University Interscholastic League state competition.
Caden Thurman of Wolfe City won the Class 2A 1600-meter run last spring and helped the Wolves win district and region cross country team championships this fall.
The Lady Wolves also won a bi-district title in volleyball and the Wolves’ football team also advanced into the playoffs for the 11th season.
“Last year we made the playoffs in every sport,” said Anderson. “I think we’re well on our way to continue that.
“We’ve raised the level of expectations.”
Anderson has coached 27 seasons and was an assistant coach when the Prosper Eagles won a state football title in 2008. He’s been a part of nine coaching staffs that have won coaching staff of the year honors, won the AFLAC national assistant coach of the year award and was nominated for the UIL Sponsor Excellence Award.
Anderson called this move “bittersweet” in that he is “excited about other opportunities” but will miss coaching the athletes.
