HONEY GROVE — Returning state champion Caden Thurman won three distance races to lead the Wolfe City Wolves at the District 14-2A track and field championships.
Thurman, who won the Class 2A state 1600-meter run last year and was second at state in cross country, won the 800 meters at 2 minutes, 1.16 seconds, the 1600 at 4:33.84 and the 3200 at 9:35.43. He won the 3200 by nearly a minute and a half.
Wolfe City also picked up victories in the boys division from Tony Jones in the 100-meter dash, Brodie Hillary in the 400, Shane White in the triple jump and from Jarrett Tisdale in the high jump and pole vault.
Nolan Blackmon of Celeste won the boys discus.
Wolfe City’s Lady Wolves won the girls 4x400-meter relay.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the area meet.
Addison Cote of Bland earned a trip to the area meet with a second in the girls 400.
District 14-2A
Track and Field Meet
Wednesday-Thursday
Honey Grove
VARSITY BOYS
100-meter dash — 1. Tony Jones, Wolfe City, 11.91; 6. Anthony Powell, Celeste, 12.18.
200-meter dash — 3. Luke George, Wolfe City, 24.33.
400-meter run — 1. Brodie Hillary, Wolfe City. 52.29; 5. Adin Barnes, Wolfe City, 55.55.
800-meter run — 1. Caden Thurman, Wolfe City, 2:01.16; 2. Brodie Hillary, 2:09.15; 6. Anthony Aldana, Wolfe City, 2:21.40.
1600-meter run — 1. Caden Thurman, Wolfe City, 4:33.84; 2. Austin Campbell, Wolfe City, 4:56.72; 4. Raul Martinez, Wolfe City 5:00.26.
3200-meter run — 1. Caden Thurman, Wolfe City, 9:35.43; 2. Austin Campbell, Wolfe City, 10:52.04; 5. Angel Olvera, Wolfe City, 11:21.07.
110-meter hurdles — 2. Brock Stewart, Celeste, 18.15; 5. Warren Richardson, Wolfe City, 19.52; 6. Reagan Bradshaw, Wolfe City, 19.88.
300-meter hurdles — 3. Jarrett Tisdale, Wolfe City, 43.75; 5 Warren Richardson, Wolfe City, 49.11; 6. Brock Stewart, Celeste, 49.45.
4x100-meter relay — 2. Wolfe City, 44.90; 4. Celeste, 45.98.
4x200-meter relay — 3. Wolfe City, 1:35.73; 4. Celeste, 1:38.12.
4x400-meter relay — 2. Wolfe City, 3:39.22; 6. Celeste, 4:11.23.
High jump — 1. Jarrett Tisdale, Wolfe City, 6-1; 4. Cavan Armstrong, Wolfe City, 5-9; 5. Shane White, Wolfe City, 5-8.
Long jump — 2. Tony Jones, Wolfe City, 20-4; 4. Michael Connelly, Celeste, 20-0; 6. Tanner Minter, Celeste, 19-11.
Triple jump — 1. Shane White, Wolfe City, 41-4 3/4; 2. Michael Connelly, Celeste, 41-3/4; 5. Tony Jones, Wolfe City, 39-8 3/4.
Pole vault — 1. Jarrett Tisdale, Wolfe City, 11-0; 5. Christopher Herron, Wolfe City, 9-0.
Discus — 1. Nolan Blackmon, Celeste, 139-7.
Shot put — 3. Brett Nix, Wolfe City, 39-2 1/4.
VARSITY GIRLS
400-meter run — 2. Addison Cote, Bland, 1:04.31.
800-meter run — 3. Elizabeth Gardner Wolfe City, 2:46.33; 6. Brooklynn Uzialko, Wolfe City, 2;58.18.
1600-meter run — 5. Elizabeth Gardner, Wolfe City 6:42.63.
100-meter hurdles — 3. Joleigh Laverty, Wolfe City, 20.02.
300-meter hurdles — 2. Ella Hale, Wolfe City, 54.13; 6. Alyssa Guiette, Wolfe City, 58.25.
4x100-meter relay — 2. Wolfe City, 54.90.
4x200-meter relay — 3. Wolfe City, 1:56.63.
4x400-meter relay — 1. Wolfe City, 4:28.42.
High jump — 4. Alyssa Guiette, Wolfe City, 4-6.
Triple jump — 5. Cameron Williams, Wolfe City, 31-10 1/4.
Pole vault — 3. Cameron Williams, Wolfe City, 8-0; 6. Ella Hale, Wolfe City, 7-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.