AUSTIN — Wolfe City junior Caden Thurman added to his growing collection of gold medals when he won two distance races on Friday at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships.
Thurman began his quest for two gold medals by winning the Class 2A 3200-meter run on Friday morning. Thurman ran a time of 9 minutes, 33.92 seconds to win the event by nearly 11 seconds over the runner-up, Marco Cunningham of Waco Meyer. Cunningham was clocked at 9:44.17. Taylor Warrick of Stockdale finished third with a 9:51.56.
Thurman led all eight laps. Warrick stayed close to Thurman for the first two laps before Thurman built a five-second lead on lap three. Then he went up by nine seconds on lap four and 13 seconds by lap five.
Thurman returned later in the day to win the 2A 1600-meter run in the time of 4:23.22. Cunnigham was second at 4:30.52 and Jose Vanegas-Martinez of Goldthwaite was third at 4:32.27.
The Wolfe City junior led by 2 1/2 seconds after the first lap of the 1600, four seconds after the second lap and seven seconds after the third lap.
He's now won three golds at state, including the 1600 last year as a sophomore in 4:22.00.
Thurman finished second in the Class 2A state cross country meet in 2021 and was leading the 2022 race when he pulled up with an injury. He ranked among the top high school cross country runners in the nation this past fall.
He won the 800, 1600 and 3200 races at district this season and area but passed on the 800 at regional. He was the regional champ in the 1600 and 3200.
Wolfe City, with Thurman scoring all of the points, finished in a tie for seventh place in the team standings with 20 points. Refugio won with 68, while Mason was second (42) and Timpson was third (36).
The athletes in this year's meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium dealt with some threatening weather conditions that caused the starting times of some of Friday's events to be moved up and Saturday's schedule to be delayed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.