CELESTE — Carson Herron rang up 284 yards of total offense and produced four touchdowns to lead Wolfe City to a 29-19 non-district football victory over Celeste in a battle of Class 2A Hunt County teams.
Carson was 13-of-26 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown and ran for a team-high 138 yards and three TDs on 14 carries.
He also returned three punts for 36 yards and registered three tackles on defense with one solo.
Cayden Herron ran for 119 yards on 10 carries and caught four passes for 38 yards.
Harry Martinez caught three passes for 61 yards and a TD for the Wolves and Landin Tomiello caught three for 41 yards.
Anthony Powell rushed for 172 yards and three TDs on 22 carries to lead Celeste, which also picked up 52 yards on eight carries by Brock Stewart and 66 yards on 11 carries by Jason Minter.
Wolfe City remained undefeated at 3-0 while Celeste dropped to 2-1.
