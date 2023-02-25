COMMERCE — Earlier this basketball season, North Hopkins beat the Wolfe City Wolves 56-47.
The Wolves turned the tables in the area round of the Class 2A playoffs, whipping North Hopkins 49-29 on Friday night at a packed Commerce High School gym to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Wolfe City, now 18-14 for the season, will face 17-15 Lindsay in the regional quarterfinals after the Knights beat Clarksville 50-47.
North Hopkins, which was the undefeated district champion of 15-2A, finishes at 26-8.
Wolfe City coach Greg Nix said the Wolves "just got our football kids" in the Dec. 2 loss to North Hopkins in the Dodd City tournament.
The Wolves were at full strength for the rematch.
"We knew we had a little more depth and we got some athleticism back with the kids from football," he said.
North Hopkins jumped ahead early by scores of 5-0 and 8-2 as Braydon Nguyen hit a couple of 3-pointers.
The Wolves went ahead 10-8 for the first time in the first quarter after Shane White hit a 3-pointer.
It stayed really close for the first three quarters. The teams were tied at 17-17 at halftime and Wolfe City took a slim 27-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wolves dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers 22-3 to win handily.
Brett Nix, who hit a couple of 3-pointers, led the Wolves With 14 points. Adin McDonald was next with 11 points. White finished with 8 points after hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Also scoring were Cavan Armstrong (6), Connor Adams (5), Tony Jones (3) and Aidan Cherry (2).
Only four North Hopkins players scored. Carson Mathis led with 13. Nguyen hit three 3-pointers, all in the first half, to finish with 9 points. Zack Shelton added 5 and Brian Pacheco added 2.
"We knew that No. 1 (Nguyen) and 34 (Mathis) were big-time players and we finally got a handle on it," said Nix.
Class 2A boys area basketball playoffs
Wolfe City 10 7 10 22 —49
North Hopkins 8 9 9 3 —29
WC: Adin McDonald 11, Brett Nix 14, Shane White 8, Aidan Cherry 2, Tony Jones 3, Cavan Armstrong 6, Connor Adams 5.
NH: Braydon Nguyen 9, Brian Pacheco 2, Zack Shelton 5, Carson Mathis 13.
Records: WC 18-14, NH 26-8.
Next game: Wolfe City vs. Lindsay, Class 2A regional quarterfinals.
