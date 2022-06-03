HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA — Wolfe City’s state champion Caden Thurman finished sixth of 15 elite runners in the mile run at the RunningLane Track Championships 2022 this past weekend.
Thurman clocked a time of 4 minutes, 21.91 seconds.
Keegan Thomas of Oklahoma won at 4:18.36, followed by Emerson Miller of Florida (4:19.21), Hayes Trapp of South Carolina (4:20.05), Boyle Parker of New York (4:21.10) and Austin Akers of Wyoming (4:21.32). All five of the runners that beat Thurman are juniors. Thurman was a sophomore when he won the Class 2A 1600 meters in 4:22.00 at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships in Austin in May.
Thurman beat runners from Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, West Virginia, Texas, Massachusetts and Colorado.
He’s the third Wolfe City athlete to win a state track and field title. Andrea Fuller won the girls triple jump title in 1979. James King won the 200-meter dash at state in 2008.
Thurman also took second at the state cross country meet in the fall, clocking a time of 16:20.6 for the 5,000-meter race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.