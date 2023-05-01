Caden Thurman of Wolfe City and Jacelyn Neighbors of Royse City won events at their region meets to earn trips back to the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships.
Thurman, who is the defending Class 2A state champion in the boys 1600-meter run, won that event at the Region II-2A meet in Springtown n the time of 4 minutes, 28.69 seconds. He also won the 3200 at 9:21.71.
Neighbors, who was third last year at state in the Class 5A girls pole vault, will advance in the 6A pole vault after winning her event at the Region II-6A meet at Waco Midway. She cleared 13 feet. She went 12-6 last year at state.
Kamron Neal led the Greenville Lions at the Region II-5A meet at UT-Arlington. Neal was fourth in the 200-meter dash at 21.67, sixth in the 100 (10.76) and anchored the Lions’ 4x100 relay to eighth place with a 42.86.
Brodie Hillary of Wolfe City was third in the Region II-2A 400-meter dash at 52.56.
Region II-6A meet
Waco Midway
Royse City’s results
Girls division
Pole vault — 1. Jacelyn Neighbors, 13-0; 5. Tierany Neighbors, 11-6.
Boys division
400-meter run — 5. Jonah Roberson, 49.03.
High jump — T6. Jammel Ward, 6-4.
Region II-5A meet
UT-Arlington
Greenville’s results
4x100-meter relay — 8. (Reagan Goggans, Daniel Rener, David Waller, Kamron Neal), 42.86.
100-meter dash — 6. Kamron Neal, 10.76.
200-meter dash — 4. Kamron Neal, 21.67.
Region II-3A meet
Whitehouse
Girls division
Commerce’s results
1600-meter run — 4. Elaine Eborn, 5:39.22.
3200-meter run — 5. Elaine Eborn, 12:02.93.
Boys division
Lone Oak’s results
1600-meter run — 5. Trevor Boyer, 4:45.54.
Region II-2A meet
Springtown
Wolfe City’s results
Boys division
400-meter run — 3. Brodie Hillary, 52.56.
1600-meter run — 1. Caden Thurman, 4:28.69.
3200-meter run — 1. Caden Thurman, 9:21.71.
Cumby’s results
Girls division
300-meter hurdles — 6. Ashlyn Hudson, 51.31.
Boles’ results
Girls division
Triple jump — 4. Caroline Helmberger, 34-8 3/4.
Region III-A meet
Whitney
Campbell’s results
Boys division
200-meter dash 3. Landon Ferguson, 24.28.
100-meter dash — 5. Landon Ferguson, 11.66.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.