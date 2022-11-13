ROUND ROCK — Angel Olvera finished 12th to lead the Wolfe City Wolves to sixth place in the Class 2A boys division at the recent University Interscholastic League cross country meet.
Olvera completed the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 26.0 seconds. Teammate Raul Martinez was 26th in 18:39.6; followed by Brody Hillary, 34th in 19:03.5; Austin Campbell, 37th in 19:04.8; and Anthony Aldana, 52nd in 19:37.2.
Connor Bartek of Goldthwaite won the race with a 16:13.8.
Wolfe City junior Caden Thurman, who finished second last year, was leading the race by several seconds at the two-mile mark but suffered from leg cramps and was unable to finish the race. Thurman ranks among the top high school runners in the country.
Wolfe City was sixth in the 2A boys division with 161 points as Plains (72) finished first, followed by Tenaha (79) and Hamilton (103).
Oliver Roberts placed 33rd to lead the Commerce Tigers to a ninth place in the 3A boys division.
Roberts covered the 5,000-meter course at Old Settler's Park in 17 minutes, 14.98 seconds. Andres Serrano of Commerce was 40th in 18:05.7, followed by Sacramento Galvan, 50th in 18:18.5; Ben Angel, 52nd in 18:22.8; Chase Gossett, 56th in 18:24.4; Jose Serrano, 59th in 18:298; and Alexis Trejo, 80th in 18:58.7.
Commerce scored 215 points. Lytle won the team title with 72 points. Eustace was second with 82 and Great Hearts Northern Oaks was third with 126.
Noah Strohman of Holliday won the 3A boys individual title at 15:49.5.
Elaine Eborn, the only Commerce Lady Tiger to qualify for state, placed 17th in the 3200-meter race at 12:34.80. Addison Hite of Pilot Point won with a 12:01.20.
