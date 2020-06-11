WOLFE CITY — When Jimmy Felty started coaching tennis in Wolfe City in 1967, the school district only had one tennis court and only boys played the sport.
Felty added a girls tennis program to the boys sport in his first season as coach and later solicited some local businessmen to finance two additional courts.
Those courts are now being called the “Jimmy Felty Tennis Complex” in honor of the longtime tennis coach and school administrator who died on March 5 at the age of 83. The courts were officially dedicated on Tuesday afternoon in a special ceremony.
“I think it was very kind that the school board did this,” said Terrie Felty, Jimmy’s widow. “We’re very pleased and very proud. Humbled.”
Terrie Felty said Jimmy “worked very hard all of his life.”
Not only did Jimmy Felty coach tennis but also basketball and was a principal in the Wolfe City ISD. He was also a cotton farmer.
Terrie looked over at some picnic tables located next to the tennis courts.
“This is where it all started,” she said.
She said he “spent many hours on the picnic table” coaching the players as they practiced on those courts.
During his 30 years as tennis coach he led the Wolves to 25 boys district team championships and 22 girls doubles titles. He also coached players to 11 appearances in singles and doubles at the state tennis tournament including the boys doubles team of Danny Smith and Nicky Feild, who finished second in 1968. One of his players, Stephanie Williams, went to state three times in singles and once in doubles with partner Kelly Gardner.
“He was the father figure I never knew,” said Michael Mullins, who advanced to state in singles in 1985.
“Coach Felty was the ‘Tennis Program’ for a generation of Wolfe City athletes,” said former player Joel Richardson. “He started working with many of us in junior high, even providing rackets for kids who couldn’t afford them.”
“When I first became a teacher and realized the enormity of the job, the first person I thought of was Jimmy Felty,” said Amy Williams Hopkins. “He was my middle school principal and basketball-tennis coach. I vividly remember thinking ‘Oh my gosh, Coach Felty did so much for us.’ I never understood how much he truly did for me until I did the job myself.”
“He’s the one that introduced me to tennis and to many of my friends,” said Billy Eldridge, the current Wolfe City tennis coach.
"A lot of times in small schools the tennis coaches are sponsors,” said Eldridge. “Coach Felty was not a sponsor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.