WOLFE CITY — When the Wolfe City class of 2020 offered to donate a plaque for the dedication of the Lady Wolves’ softball field, they requested it be named for the late Doug Thomas.
“They said this needs to be dedicated to a very special person,” said Wolfe City ISD superintendent Anthony Figueroa during a special ceremony on Tuesday.
The Doug Thomas Memorial Field was formally dedicated in recognition of the Wolfe City High School science teacher and softball coach who helped start the Lady Wolves’ softball program in 1997 with coach Cheryl Anderson. They started the program with just 10 players.
“I worked 16 years with Doug Thomas,” Anderson said at the ceremony. “He was my dear friend and brother. It’s a beautiful field.”
Anderson said Thomas’ daughter Courtney was a good softball player “so he made sure we had a softball program.”
She said Thomas also took good care of the Lady Wolves’ field. The Lady Wolves played on one field off Highway 11 and now at the field off Highway 34 next to the high school.
“He was working night and day so this would be a field they would be proud of. He mowed. He watered. He dragged that field by hand sometimes,” she said.
Thomas coached the Lady Wolves’ softball team from 1997 to 2003. During their first season, six of their 10 players earned all-district honors. They made the bi-district playoffs in their second season.
“Doug stepped away from coaching at the end of the 2003 season but continued as a strong supporter of girls athletics,” read a program distributed by the Wolfe City ISD at the ceremony. “As a well-loved educator and coach, Doug was an integral part of not only building the softball program but also advancing science curriculum within the district.”
Thomas died on May 24, 2018 at the age of 61.
“While his presence is missed, he will always be remembered for his contributions to Wolfe City Independent School District,” read the program.
The plaque reads: “In memory of Doug Thomas, dedicated teacher, coach and founder of the Wolfe City softball program. His passion and enthusiasm for the Wolfe City student body, athletic program, and community will be lost but not forgotten.”
