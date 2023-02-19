Cooper pulled away from Wolfe City in the second half to claim a 53-30 Class 2A area girls basketball playoff victory on Friday.
A packed gym in Greenville watched the 27-10 Lady Bulldogs outscore Wolfe City 26-10 in the second half to advance to the third round of the playoffs against Lindsay, which won its area playoff game 46-20 over Como-Pickton.
Wolfe City finished the season at 27-11, including a bi-district title.
"We struggled from the free throw line," said Wolfe City coach Blake Winslow. "We struggled with our shooting. Not taking anything away from them but that's not how we're accustomed to shooting."
The Lady Wolves hit just four of 18 free throw attempts.
Ava Steele, who scored in all four quarters, led the Lady Wolves with 14 points, while Kinsly Woodruff scored 7, followed by Madison Bell (6), Lacy Malone (2) and Cameron Williams (1).
Caylee Conley led Cooper and all scorers with 20 points. Chani Sonntag shot in 12 points and Bayleigh George added 10.
Wolfe City will be losing four seniors to graduation, all starters including Lacy Malone, Madison Bell, Cassidy Walters and Ava Steele. Walters and Steele were four-year starters.
---
The Bland Lady Tigers rolled to a 44-27 Class 2A area playoff win over Detroit and will advance to the third round to play Muenster, which knocked Boles out of the playoffs, handing the Lady Hornets a 64-23 loss in their area game.
Bland is ranked No. 19 in Class 2A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Muenster is ranked No. 11. Bland, the District 14-2A champion, won its bi-district playoff 60-24 over Era.
Boles finished the season with a 22-14 final record that included a bi-district championship.
Class 2A area girls basketball playoff
Wolfe City 8 12 8 2 —30
Cooper 14 13 12 14 —53
WC: Lacy Malone 2, Madison Bell 6, Cameron Williams 1, Kinsly Woodruff 7, Ava Steele 14.
C: Chani Sonntag 12, Faith McGuire 3, Leddy Murray 6, Bayleigh George 10, Caylee Conley 20, Milea Bates 2.
Records: C 27-10, WC 27-11.
Next game: Cooper vs. Lindsay.
