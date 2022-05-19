AUSTIN — Hannah Nimmo of Wolfe City added a silver medal at the state golf tournament to a gold medal she won in 2019.
Nimmo shot rounds of 71 and 80 at the Lions Municipal Golf Course to finish second in Class 2A at the University Interscholastic League state golf tournament.
Mia Nixon of Martin’s Mill repeated as state champion, firing rounds of 69 and 67 for a 136 total.
Mason’s Avery Burns, who tied for second place last year, finished third (79-82-161).
The Boles Lady Hornets placed eighth with a team total of 909. They carded rounds of 458 and 451.
Team members included Kaile Hampton (128-124-252), Kaedence Robison (123-114-237), Lillian Hathcoat, Leigh Robison (127-120-247) and Ashlyn Nation (99-93-192).
Mason won with rounds of 360 and 372 for a 732 total. Goldthwaite (385-369-754) was second and Normangee (375-382-757) wound up third.
Nimmo played in her third state golf tournament.
Nimmo was a state champion medalist for Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy in 2019, shooting rounds of 78 and 80 for a 158 total.
She and the other golfers around the state did not get to compete at state in 2020 after the tournament was called off due to concerns over COVID-19.
Nimmo missed earning a medal by one stroke last year with her total of 122. She shot an 83 for the first 18-hole round and a 39 for nine holes. The tournament was shortened to 27 holes due to weather conditions.
Nixon of Martin’s Mill won last year with a 104 total. Payton Berry of Stratford and Burns from Mason tied for second place at 121.
