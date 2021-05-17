Former state champion Hannah Nimmo placed fourth and the Boles girls were seventh at the University Interscholastic League State Golf Championships.
Nimmo, who won a Class A state championship in 2019 for Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy of Greenville, moved up to the Class 2A division for the 2021 tournament and represented Wolfe City. She shot an 83 in May 10th’s 18-hole round at the Legends course in Kingsland and was tied for third place. Nimmo carded a 39 for nine holes on May 11 as the tournament was shortened due to thunderstorms and rain.
Nimmo finished just one shot back of two golfers that were tied for second place: Payton Berry of Stratford and Avery Burns of Mason.
Mia Nixon of Martin’s Mill won by 17 strokes with a 104 total.
The Boles team of Cassidy Hearn, Ashlyn Nation, Lauren Hicks and Dylan Hathcoat fired a 427 on Monday and a 215 on Tuesday to finish seventh with a 642 total. Normangee won with a 553 total as Mason was second (597) and Crawford wound up third (617).
Nation led Boles (104-49-153), followed by Hicks (102-55-157), Hathcoat (111-54-165) and Hearn (110-57-167).
Brooke Wooldridge of Caddo Mills finished in a tie for 29th in the Class 4A tournament at the Plum Creek course in Kyle.
Wooldridge finished with a 27-hole total of 127, including an 89 for 18 holes on Monday and 39 for nine on Tuesday.
Carrollton Ranchview’s Bohyun Park, who is preparing to play in the U.S. Open in less than a month, won her third straight title with a 99 total. She shot a 67 for 18 holes on Monday and a 32 for nine holes on Tuesday. She won by 11 strokes over Mallory Matthews of Hondo. Kodi Nolen of Midlothian Heritage was third at 111.
The 6A and 5A tournaments both got in two 18-hole rounds as Lewisville Hebron (299-299-598) won the 6A team title and San Antonio Alamo Heights (304-305-609) took the 5A title. Mason Lewis of Granbury (68-72-140) was the 5A medalist and San Angelo Central’s Ryann Honea (69-74-143) won the 6A.
