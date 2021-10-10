HONEY GROVE — The Wolfe City Wolves stayed unbeaten in District 6-2A-I football at 3-0 with a 26-21 win at Honey Grove on Friday.
Wolfe City managed 295 total yards while giving up 213.
Wolves quarterback Caden Edwards was 9-of-12 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown and ran for 65 yards and another score on 11 carries.
Tony Jones of Wolfe City ran for 35 yards and two TDs on 11 carries and Jarronn Daniels ran for a TD and 18 yards on four carries.
Adin McConald led the Wolves’ receivers with four catches for 72 yards and Carson Herron caught two for 60 yards.
Wolfe City is now 4-1 for the season and the Warriors dropped to 2-4.
