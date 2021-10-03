WOLFE CITY — The Wolfe City Wolves remained unbeaten in District 6-2A-I football with a 38-27 victory over Rivercrest on Friday.
Wolfe City racked up 378 yards of total offense while giving up 259.
Quarterback Caden Edwards led the Wolves’ offense, rushing for 109 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and going 9-of-17 passing for 120 yards.
Tony Jones ran for 98 yards and two TDs on 19 carries and caught five passes for 68 yards.
Josh Colvert ran for 52 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Adin McDonald caught three passes for 41 yards and Carson Herron caught one for 11 yards.
Wolfe City is now 3-1 for the season while Rivercrest dropped to 3-3 and 1-1.
