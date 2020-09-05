PARIS — Wolfe City squared its season football record at 1-1 with a 13-7 win over Paris Chisum on Friday night.
Wolfe City quarterback Tony Jones rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Wolves and was 4-of-5 passing for 69 yards and a TD.
Amarien Jones also ran for 77 yards on 15 carries for Wolfe City, while Corey Vaughn rushed for 21 yards on four carries.
Cole Salisbury led the Wolfe City receivers with two catches for 31 yards and a TD.
Logan Lankford caught a 33-yard pass and Joshua Colvert caught a 5-yard pass.
Wolfe City limited Paris Chisum to 129 total yards, including 112 rushing as the Mustangs dropped to 1-1 for the season.
The Wolves, who were ranked No. 20 in Class 2A by "Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine" prior to the start of the season rebounded from a 14-0 loss to Leonard in the season opener.
Wolfe City’s next scheduled game was with Cumby on Friday in Wolfe City but was called off by Cumby.
