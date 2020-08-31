LEONARD — Leonard won a battle of returning playoff teams, 14-0 over the Wolfe City Wolves on Friday.
Leonard quarterback D.J. Brown rushed for 87 yards on 21 carries and went 8-of-16 passing for 87 yards, including a touchdown pass to Tyler Newby.
Cam Armstrong was Leonard’s second-leading rusher with 22 yards on three carries as the Tigers finished with 192 total yards against the Wolves.
Wolfe City managed 189 yards of offense. Quarterback Amarien Jones went 4-of-11 passing for 29 yards and ran for 36 yards on seven carries.
Jaren Brummett led the Wolfe City rushers with 86 yards on 20 carries, while Tony Jones ran for 25 yards on eight carries and Corey Vaughn added 11 yards on three carries.
Leonard, 6-5 last season, scored both its touchdowns in the second quarter.
Wolfe City, which was an 8-3 playoff team in Class 2A last season, is to play again on Friday night at Paris Chisum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.