Last year Hannah Nimmo of Wolfe City finished fourth and the Boles Lady Hornets were seventh at the University Interscholastic League state golf tournament.
Nimmo and Boles hope to move up in the final standings when they compete on Monday and Tuesday at the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.
Nimmo is to tee off at 9 a.m. on Monday, with the first Boles golfer to tee off at 8:10 a.m.
Boles golfers who are scheduled to compete include Kalie Hampton, Kaedence Robison, Lillian Hathcoat, Leigha Robison and Ashlyn Nation. Nation competed for Boles last year when the Lady Hornets shot a 624 total for 27 holes. They carded a 427 for 18 holes for the first round and a 215 for the weather-shortened second round.
Normangee won the title last year with a 553 total followed by Mason (596) and Crawford (617).
Nimmo missed earning a medal by one stroke last year with her total of 122. She shot an 83 for the first 18-hole round and a 39 for nine holes.
Mia Nixon of Martin’s Mill won with a 104 total. Payton Berry of Stratford and Avery Burns from Mason tied for second place at 121. Nixon is back in the tournament and will be paired with Nimmo for the first round.
Nimmo was a state champion medalist for Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy in 2019, shooting rounds of 78 and 80 for a 158 total.
She and the other golfers around the state did not get to compete at state in 2020 after the tournament was called off due to concerns over COVID-19.
