Wolfe City and Bland, the top two teams in District 13-2A, claimed four of the top honors on the all-district girls basketball team.
Bland freshman Connie Hughes earned the district’s most valuable player award.
Bland head coach Garrett Todd shared the coach of the year award with Blake Winslow from Wolfe City.
Wolfe City Marianelly Soto was named the defensive MVP.
The newcomer of the year award went to Wolfe City freshman Ava Steele.
Both Wolfe City and Bland won bi-district championships.
Demetria Pruitt of Honey Grove captured the offensive MVP award.
Nacie McDonald and Dunia Russell of Wolfe City earned first-team honors, as did Monica Alonso of Bland and Jaycee Brown from Celeste.
Krystin Poe and Jessica Wooten from Bland eare on the second team, as were Liberty Pearce of Celeste and Laney Turner from Wolfe City.
All-District 13-2A
Girls Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Connie Hughes, Bland, Fr.
Offensive MVP — Demetria Pruitt, Honey Grove, Sr.
Defensive MVP — Marianelly Soto, Wolfe City, Sr.
Newcomer of the year — Ava Steele, Wolfe City Fr.
Coaches of the year — Garrett Todd, Bland; Blake Winslow, Wolfe City.
FIRST TEAM
Monica Alonso Bland Jr.
Jaycee Brown Celeste Sr.
Rikki Foreman Trenton Sr.
Nacie McDonald Wolfe City Sr.
Alexandra Morrison Honey Grove Sr.
Dunia Russell Wolfe City Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Nicole Briscoe Honey Grove So.
Maddison Cason Honey Grove Jr.
Liberty Pearce Celeste Sr.
Kyrstin Poe Bland Sr.
Laney Turner Wolfe City Jr.
Jessica Wooten Bland Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Honey Grove: Azia Brigham, Jr.; Shakira Cooper, Jr.; Kenzi Phipps, Sr.
Wolfe City: Breana Burns, So.; Emma Thornton, So,; Cassidy Walters, Fr.
Trenton: Mariana Caro, Fr.; Misty Spindle, So.; Carley Stone, Sr.
Bland: Kaytee Jones, Sr.; May’C Lahvic, Jr.; Aziah Lopez, Fr.
Celeste: Mackenzie Minter, Sr.; Savannah Stone, Sr.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Bland: Monica Alonso, Yadira Elias, Connie Hughes, Katyee Jones, Hailee Lovell, Alex McGee, Kyrstin Poe, Jessica Wooten.
Trenton: Kailee Bennett, Addison Capehart, Mariana Caro, Caitlyn Jones, Misty Spindle, Carley Stone, Alondra Torres, Kenzie Wommack.
Celeste: Jaycee Brown, Resha Brown, Trinity Downs, Akyah Gearhart, Renee Gray, Madison Hill, Mackenzie Minter, Preslee Minter, Janiia Moore, Liberty Pearce, Morgan Stark, Savannah Stone, .
Wolfe City: Breana Burns, Nancie McDonald, Dunia Russell, Marianelly Soto, Ava Steele, Emma Thornton, Laney Turner, Cassidy Walters,
Honey Grove: Maddison Cason, Re’Onna Finney, Sydney Henry, Alexandra Morrison, Kenzi Phipps., Demetria Pruitt, Allie Towery, Brianna Verde.
