Wolfe City, Bland and Celeste claimed all of the top honors on the District 13-2A boys basketball team.
Wolfe City senior Mo Russell was voted as the most valuable player by the district’s coaches.
Dayton Smith of Wolfe City captured the defensive most valuable player award.
Wolfe City’s Stephen Blassingame shared the coach of the year award with Hayze McGuckie of Bland.
Damon Crook from Celeste was selected as the offensive MVP.
The newcomer of the year award went to Celeste sophomore Jawonte Stephens.
Wolfe City, which finished at 27-9 for the season, also placed Jaren Brummett on the first team, plus Cole Salisbury and Dylan Wilson on the second team.
Bland, a 20-12 team, captured first-team honors with Gabe Butler and Wyatt Wigington and second-team honors with Manny Diaz and Lane Riley.
Thomas Powell from Celeste earned first-team honors and Drew Compton made the second team.
Wolfe City, Bland and Celeste all won bi-district championships.
All-District 13-2A
Boys Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Mo Russell, Wolfe City, Sr.
Offensive MVP — Damon Crook, Celeste, Jr.
Defensive MVP — Dayton Smith, Wolfe City, Sr.
Newcomer of the year — Jawonte Stephens, Celeste. So.
Coaches of the year — Stephen Blassingame, Wolfe City; Hayze McGuckie, Bland.
FIRST TEAM
Jaren Brummett Wolfe City Jr.
Gabe Butler Bland Jr.
Amarien Jones Wolfe City Jr.
Thomas Powell Celeste Jr.
Kaiden West Trenton Sr.
Wyatt Wigington Bland So.
SECOND TEAM
Brock Braley Honey Grove Sr.
Braden Burks Trenton Jr.
Drew Compton Celeste Sr.
Manny Diaz Bland Jr.
Lane Riley Bland Jr.
Cole Salisbury Wolfe City Jr.
Hayden Stroud Honey Grove Sr.
Dylan Wilson Wolfe City Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Honey Grove: Ki Bass, Jr.
Celeste: Malachi Buckley, Sr.
Trenton: James Day, Jr.
Bland: Taylor Hervey, Jr.; C.J. Hoffman, Jr.; Andrew Limmer, Sr.
Trenton: Kasey Spindle, Jr.; Christian Verde, Jr.
ALL-ACADEMIC
Wolfe City: Ethan Alexander, Jaren Brummett, Mo Russell, Cole Salisbury, Dayton Smith.
Honey Grove: Ki Bass, Austin Booker.
Celeste: Evan Bowles, Jared Sherwin.
Honey Grove: Brock Braley, Ben Patrick, Nate Spruce, Hayden Stroud.
Trenton: Braden Burks, James Day, Chase Lewis, Kasey Spindle, Wyatt Stogsdill, Christian Verde, Kaiden West.
Bland: Manny Diaz, Nicolas Fernandez, Taylor Hervey, C.J. Hoffman, Andrew Limmer,
