13-2A MVP eyes rebound

Mo Russell, eyeing a rebound for Wolfe City in a game this past season, earned the most valuable player award for District 13-2A.

  Wolfe City, Bland and Celeste claimed all of the top honors on the District 13-2A boys basketball team.

  Wolfe City senior Mo Russell was voted as the most valuable player by the district’s coaches.

  Dayton Smith of Wolfe City captured the defensive most valuable player award.

  Wolfe City’s Stephen Blassingame shared the coach of the year award with Hayze McGuckie of Bland.

  Damon Crook from Celeste was selected as the offensive MVP.

  The newcomer of the year award went to Celeste sophomore Jawonte Stephens.

  Wolfe City, which finished at 27-9 for the season, also placed Jaren Brummett on the first team, plus Cole Salisbury and Dylan Wilson on the second team.

  Bland, a 20-12 team, captured first-team honors with Gabe Butler and Wyatt Wigington and second-team honors with Manny Diaz and Lane Riley.

  Thomas Powell from Celeste earned first-team honors and Drew Compton made the second team.

  Wolfe City, Bland and Celeste all won bi-district championships.

                All-District 13-2A

            Boys Basketball Team

  Most valuable player — Mo Russell, Wolfe City, Sr.

  Offensive MVP — Damon Crook, Celeste, Jr.

  Defensive MVP — Dayton Smith, Wolfe City, Sr.

  Newcomer of the year — Jawonte Stephens, Celeste. So.

  Coaches of the year — Stephen Blassingame, Wolfe City; Hayze McGuckie, Bland.

          FIRST TEAM

Jaren Brummett        Wolfe City        Jr.

Gabe Butler              Bland               Jr.

Amarien Jones          Wolfe City        Jr.

Thomas Powell         Celeste             Jr.

Kaiden West             Trenton           Sr.

Wyatt Wigington       Bland              So.

         SECOND TEAM

Brock Braley          Honey Grove        Sr.

Braden Burks         Trenton               Jr.

Drew Compton       Celeste               Sr.

Manny Diaz            Bland                 Jr.

Lane Riley              Bland                 Jr.

Cole Salisbury        Wolfe City          Jr.

Hayden Stroud       Honey Grove      Sr.

Dylan Wilson          Wolfe City         Sr.

     HONORABLE MENTION

  Honey Grove: Ki Bass, Jr.

  Celeste: Malachi Buckley, Sr.

  Trenton: James Day, Jr.

  Bland: Taylor Hervey, Jr.; C.J. Hoffman, Jr.; Andrew Limmer, Sr.

  Trenton: Kasey Spindle, Jr.; Christian Verde, Jr.

       ALL-ACADEMIC

  Wolfe City: Ethan Alexander, Jaren Brummett, Mo Russell, Cole Salisbury, Dayton Smith.

  Honey Grove: Ki Bass, Austin Booker.

  Celeste: Evan Bowles, Jared Sherwin.

  Honey Grove: Brock Braley, Ben Patrick, Nate Spruce, Hayden Stroud.

  Trenton: Braden Burks, James Day, Chase Lewis, Kasey Spindle, Wyatt Stogsdill, Christian Verde, Kaiden West.

  Bland: Manny Diaz, Nicolas Fernandez, Taylor Hervey, C.J. Hoffman, Andrew Limmer,

