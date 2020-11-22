Chasetin Winston of Royse City and Jerret Stone of Celeste have qualified to compete on Monday and Tuesday at the University Interscholastic League State Cross Country Championships.
Winston is to run in the 5A boys 5,000-meter run at 3:15 p.m. on Monday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
Stone is to compete in the 2A boys 5,000-meter run at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, also at Old Settlers Park.
Winston qualified for state by placing 12th in the Region II-5A meet at the Jesse Owens Complex in Dallas. He ran a time of 16 minutes, 40.31 seconds. Blake Barnes of Rock Hill won with a 15:33.87.
Stone earned his first trip to state by finishing 12th at the Region II-2A meet in Dallas. Stone clocked a time of 18:11.97 seconds. The event winner, Henry Fierro of Poolville, ran a 16:27.41.
Stone helped Celeste’s team finish seventh among 13 teams in the boys region team standings. The Blue Devils scored 160 points. Poolville won with 41 points, followed by Hamilton (62) and McLeod.
Also placing for Celeste were Grady Ford (35th, 19:11.38), Justin Sherwin (51st, 19:58.06), Jared Sherwin (52nd, 19:58.16), Luke Beadles (95th, 22:32.82) and Koby Brown (102nd, 23:53.67).
Cumby’s girls placed 12th in the Region II-2A girls team standings with 252 points and Celeste was 14th with 343.
Macie Morales led Cumby with an 18th place finish in the girls 3,200-meter run at 13:40.05. Returning state champion Allison Hedrick of Lindsay won with a 12:37.33 time. Next for Cumby were Lily Campbell (52nd, 14:28.84), Ashlyn Hudson (62nd, 14:48.80), Ashlynn Sim (94th, 15:56.46), Melissa Rogel (99th, 16:09.29) and Jimena Enriquez (115h, 17:44.47).
Kyli Melton was the Celeste Lady Devils’ top finisher in 59th place at 14:41.26. Next for Celeste were Samara Buckley (80th, 15:09.93), Kendall Hanson (82nd, 15:11.11), Alondra Orduna (108th, 16:48.32), Ally McFarland (116th, 17:47.03), Melanie Otero (121st, 19:27.00) and Jahdai Sanchez (122nd, 21:26.50).
