WINONA — Winona avenged a 2-0 loss to Lone Oak last year to outscore the Buffaloes 28-21 in the 2021 season football opener on Friday.
Lone Oak led 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter but the Wildcats outscored Lone Oak 15-0 in the final 12 minutes.
Lone Oak used two different quarterbacks. Adrian Gudgel was 7-of-16 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown. Shawn Robertson was 1-of-5 for 8 yards.
Mariano Rincon led the Lone Oak rushers with 69 yards on four carries. Austin Jackson ran for 42 yards on 14 carries. Shawn Robertson had a 17-yard run and Gudgel ran for 14 yards on four carries.
Luke Ohannessian topped the Lone Oak receivers with three catches for 56 yards. Aaron Porter caught three for 21 yards and Tre Hubbard caught one for 29 yards.
