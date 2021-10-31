COMMERCE — An exciting first half led to a dominating performance by Winnsboro in the second half, as the Red Raiders defeated the Commerce Tigers 50-22 in District 5-3A-I football on Friday night.
Both teams entered the game with 2-3 district records, with a win being the likeliest hope for a postseason appearance.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half with a dominating rush attack that fed a 12-play, 62-yard drive capped by a 10-yard Zeb Fulmer scoring run. That drive ate up over six minutes of game clock. Winnsboro then added a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Kyler Finney early in the second quarter.
The Tigers took advantage when Winnsboro misfired on a fake punt pass deep in its own territory and closed the gap with an 18-yard strike from Darren Beal to Ashton Seale. Winnsboro blocked the extra point but a penalty gave Commerce a do-over so the Red Raiders blocked it again and also returned the ball 89 yards for two points.
The Tigers seized an opportunity again after a Winnsboro fumble on the ensuing drive. DaShawn Jackson connected with Ashton Seale from the Wildcat formation for a 30-yard score on fourth and 10 with 15 seconds left in the half. Jackson then ran in the conversion for a halftime score of 16-14 Winnsboro.
Winnsboro took the ball first in the second half and marched 76 yards on 10 plays and added another 1-yard Finney plunge, but missed the kick.
The kickoff died at Commerce’s 4-yard line and on the Tigers’ second play, Winnsboro’s Rance Brown intercepted a short Commerce pass and returned the pick for a touchdown.
Winnsboro dominated the rest of the half, though Jackson hit the highlight reel once again with a 49-yard scoring run.
The Tigers, now 3-6 overall, finish the regular season on the road on Friday in Mineola. Winnsboro, now 5-4, hosts Pottsboro.
