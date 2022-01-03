LEONARD — Whitesboro jumped out to a 23-5 lead over Leonard in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a 73-42 victory in the boys championship game of the 60th annual Leonard Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The Bearcats built a comfortable 40-11 halftime lead and though Leonard outscored Whitesboro 23-14 in the third quarter the Bearcats’ lead stayed safe for the rest of the game.
Torran Naglestad pumped in a game-high 23 points to lead the Bearcats and claim the most valuable player award for the tournament. All-tournament selections Jake Hermes and Kason Williams were next with 22 and 20 points.
Leonard sophomore Brett Nix led the Tigers with 15 points, while D.J. Brown pumped in 10 and David Brooks added eight.
No. 13 state-ranked Pottsboro rolled to a 58-42 victory over Van Alstyne in the girls championship game. Brayli Simpson fired in a game-high 18 points for Pottsboro, followed by the tournament’s MVP Palyn Reid with 13 points and Kara Neumann with 10. Autumn Graley and Aly Malone of Pottsboro were also named to the all-tournament team.
Kaelyn Miller led Van Alstyne with 17 points. Lanie Thorpe and Bailey Henderson both added eight points and both were named to the all-tournament team.
Anna outscored Caddo Mills 80-56 in the boys third-place game. Mason Cotton and Greg Cade Jr. both pumped in 14 points for Anna. Jason Thomason led Caddo Mills with 18 points, followed by Lance Jamison with 16 points and Brady Wasurick with 12. Wasurick and Thomason were named to the all-tournament team.
All-tournament selection Holden Lamm pumped in 25 points to lead Celeste to a 58-56 win over Blue Ridge in the boys fifth-place game. Qua Stephens was next for Celeste with 12 points
Caddo Mills beat Leonard 75-41 in the girls fifth-place game. Marisa Richardson gunned in 29 points to top Caddo Mills and all-tournament selection Kayanna Cox added 15. Abby Cavender led Leonard with 14 points and Brooke Perry added 11.
60th annual Leonard Holiday Tournament
Boys championship game
Whitesboro 23 17 14 19 —73
Leonard 5 6 23 8 —42
W: Mac Harper 4, Jayce Sanders 1, Kason Williams 20, Jake Hermes 22, Max Hinsley 3, Torran Naglestad 23.
L: Cameron Armstrong 2, David Brooks 8, Brett Nix 15, D.J. Brown 10, Braden Sadler 4, Russell Murphy 3.
Girls championship game
Pottsboro 11 21 7 19 —58
Van Alsyne 10 10 10 12 —42
P: Tessa Delacruz 9, Brayli Simpson 18, Kara Neumann 10, Aly Malone 6, Palyn Reid 13, Autumn Graley 2.
VA: Kelsie Adams 5, Kaelyn Miller 17, Lanie Thorpe 8, Bailey Henderson 8, Callie Blankenship 2, Ryleigh Miller 2.
Boys third place
Anna 80, Caddo Mills 56
Girls third place
Canton 47, Melissa 42
Boys fifth place
Girls third place
Caddo Mills 75, Leonard 41
